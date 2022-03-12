Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,883,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,192. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.29 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.