Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 806,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.7% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $68,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.37. 7,883,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,192. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.29 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

