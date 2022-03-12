Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VTC opened at $83.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $93.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (VTC)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.