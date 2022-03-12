Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VTC opened at $83.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $93.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 241,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,627,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter.

