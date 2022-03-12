Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.7% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 891.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 142,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 612,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,765,000 after acquiring an additional 31,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX opened at $53.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.