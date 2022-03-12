Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 559,700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the February 13th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,451,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BNDX opened at $53.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (BNDX)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.