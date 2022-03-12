Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 559,700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the February 13th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,451,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BNDX opened at $53.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $845,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after buying an additional 86,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,360,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,793,000 after buying an additional 71,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter.

