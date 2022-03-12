Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lessened by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,196.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 411,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,423,000 after acquiring an additional 399,299 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,509,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $199.50 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

