Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,509,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.05 and its 200 day moving average is $231.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

