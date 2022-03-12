Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT opened at $94.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average of $104.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.