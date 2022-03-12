Vanilla Network Hits Market Cap of $3.40 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $5.99 or 0.00015324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $11,228.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046549 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.45 or 0.06570240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,151.35 or 1.00112399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00042152 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

