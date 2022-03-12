Vanilla Network Trading Up 29.2% Over Last 7 Days (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $5.91 or 0.00015087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $9,702.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046484 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.28 or 0.06603325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,158.92 or 0.99903883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041835 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

