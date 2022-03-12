Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.18. Vascular Biogenics shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 81,720 shares traded.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.13.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBLT)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.
