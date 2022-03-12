Veil Market Capitalization Tops $682,880.17 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. Veil has a market cap of $682,880.17 and $1,026.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,098.28 or 0.99908948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00070087 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00257310 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00136952 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00263563 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004744 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001343 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

