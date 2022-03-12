Velas Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Velas has a total market cap of $501.44 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002233 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004417 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000218 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,273,071,333 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

