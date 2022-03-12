Venus Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.02 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. Venus has a total market cap of $106.77 million and $14.02 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $8.77 or 0.00022438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,048.14 or 0.99870532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00070283 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001895 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017862 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000778 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

