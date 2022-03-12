Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.45.

VET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$28.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 6.22. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.06 and a 1-year high of C$30.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

