Vesper (VSP) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00004731 BTC on exchanges. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $15.96 million and approximately $81,148.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00047290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.56 or 0.06611338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,104.99 or 0.99992393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041684 BTC.

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,625,651 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

