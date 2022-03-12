Viacoin Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0759 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $681.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00270828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001314 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.