VICI Properties Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

VICI Properties has raised its dividend payment by 11.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 67.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. 5,085,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,743. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

