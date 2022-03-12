VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$1.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.65.

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

