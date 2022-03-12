Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 589,100 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the February 13th total of 1,573,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNRAF remained flat at $$1.17 during trading hours on Friday. Vicinity Centres has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, operation, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Property Investment and Strategic Partnerships segments. The Property Investment segment comprises of net property income derived from investment in retail property.

