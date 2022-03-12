Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34.
About Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT)
