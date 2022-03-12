Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.27.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th.
In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
VSCO stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
