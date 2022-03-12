VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.006.

CIZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

