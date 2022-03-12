VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.
