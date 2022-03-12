VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

