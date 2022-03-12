VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
NASDAQ CEY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.77. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $25.33.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CEY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.