VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of CID stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 149.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period.

