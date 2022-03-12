VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.009.

NASDAQ CIL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.52. 427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $39.19 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

