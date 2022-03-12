VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of QQQN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,917. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $36.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 4,720.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 305.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 92,822 shares during the period.

