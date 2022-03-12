VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ CFO traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $69.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.12. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $78.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000.

