VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.249 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of CDC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.87. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $71.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

