VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDL traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $60.18. 12,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,591. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56.

