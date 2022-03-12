VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) Trading 0.1% Higher

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.66 and last traded at $63.66. 76 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.58.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (CSA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.