Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.05

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and traded as low as $23.90. Vinci shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 261,646 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VCISY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vinci from €120.00 ($130.43) to €122.00 ($132.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

