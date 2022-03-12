Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on VCISY shares. Societe Generale began coverage on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vinci from €120.00 ($130.43) to €122.00 ($132.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vinci has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.