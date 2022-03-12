Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Up 108.8% in February

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the February 13th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VCISY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($130.43) to €122.00 ($132.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

VCISY opened at $23.90 on Friday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

