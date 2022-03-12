VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Short Interest Down 54.3% in February

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the February 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,439,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VXIT stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. VirExit Technologies has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.08.
About VirExit Technologies
