Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,364 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,187,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vistra by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,070,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,604,000 after purchasing an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1,234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 840,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 777,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $22.43 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -22.39%.

About Vistra (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.