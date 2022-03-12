Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

SEAT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 440,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,589. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,023,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,923,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,053,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

