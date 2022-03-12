Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the February 13th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $24.54 on Friday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26.
