Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Lowered by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,575,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,624,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 641,478 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,980,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,125,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $175.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.81. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $157.80 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

