Wagerr Hits Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $5,768.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010233 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002576 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.78 or 0.00363132 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 234,910,731 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.