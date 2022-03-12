Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waitr had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

Shares of WTRH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 4,056,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,985. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Waitr has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waitr by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 228,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Waitr by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waitr by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Waitr by 1,258.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 367,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 340,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Waitr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

