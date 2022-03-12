Wall Street Games Market Cap Tops $3.74 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00047218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.20 or 0.06605326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,052.09 or 1.00051013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041531 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

