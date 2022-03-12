Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Increased by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.4% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,592,000. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 58,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.07. 6,385,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,604. The company has a market capitalization of $394.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.90 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

