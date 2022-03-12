Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.18. Wavefront Technology Solutions shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.
Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFTSF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wavefront Technology Solutions (WFTSF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.