Waves Enterprise Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $8.11 million and $218,357.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00047174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.74 or 0.06590926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,074.50 or 0.99753159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041650 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.