WAX (WAXP) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, WAX has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $541.48 million and approximately $30.00 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,865,956,979 coins and its circulating supply is 1,970,870,961 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

