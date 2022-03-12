WC Walker & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after buying an additional 730,744 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 138.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 560,260 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.82. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

