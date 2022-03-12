WC Walker & Associates Inc. Has $12.44 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 6.2% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,754 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.16. 4,094,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,515,206. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.04.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

