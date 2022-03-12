WC Walker & Associates Inc. Has $22.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 11.2% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $22,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,590,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.51. 741,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.62. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $216.77 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

